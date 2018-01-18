Marillion’s Brave set for deluxe reissue

Marillion’s landmark 1994 album Brave is to released as a deluxe reissue later this year.

It’ll be released on 4CD/Blu-ray, 5LP and through digital platforms on March 9 via Rhino Records.

The new package includes the original studio album which has been newly remastered by Steven Wilson, and will include a complete recording of the band’s April 29, 1994, performance from La Cigale in Paris, which has been expanded with nine previously unreleased tracks.

The CD and Blu-ray will feature the original album mix by Dave Meegan alongside the 96⁄ 24 audio of Steven Wilson’s remix in stereo and 5.1.

Promo videos for The Great Escape, The Hollow Man and Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury will also be included, along with the documentary It All Began With The Bright Light – Recollections Of Brave.

It features live footage and interviews with the band’s Steve Hogarth, Steve Rothery, Mark Kelly, Pete Trewavas, and Ian Mosley.

The Brave Deluxe Edition will also come with illustrated booklets describing the story behind the sonic experiments that led to the album’s atmospherics.

The live performance from Paris originally featured on Marillion’s 1996 album Made Again, but has been newly mixed by Michael Hunter.

It features bonus tracks Cover My Eyes (Pain and Heaven), Slàinte Mhath, No One Can, Sympathy, Easter, Garden Party, Waiting To Happen, Hooks In You and The Space.

The Brave Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order. Find the CD/Blu-ray contents below.

Marillion Brave Deluxe Editon CD/Blu-ray contents

Disc 1: Brave (2018 Steven Wilson Remix)

Bridge Living With The Big Lie Runaway Goodbye To All That/Wave/Mad/The Opium Den/The Slide/Standing In The Swing Hard As Love The Hollow Man Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury”/“Now Wash Your Hands Paper Lies Brave The Great Escape/The Last Of You/Fallin’ From The Moon Made Again

Disc 2: Brave (Dave Meegan Original Album Mix)

Disc 3: Live At La Cigale (29/4/94) (2018 Michael Hunter Remix)

River Bridge Living With The Big Lie Runaway Goodbye To All That Wave Mad The Opium Den The Slide Standing In The Swing Hard As Love The Hollow Man Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury Now Wash Your Hands Paper Lies Brave The Great Escape/The Last of You/Fallin’ From the Moon Made Again

Disc 4: Live At La Cigale (29/4/94) (2018 Michael Hunter Remix)

Cover My Eyes (Pain And Heaven) Slàinte Mhath No One Can Sympathy Easter Garden Party Waiting to Happen Hooks in You The Space

Blu-ray disc

Brave (2018 Steven Wilson Remix) 96⁄ 24 LPCM Brave Stereo Remix 96⁄ 24 LPCM Master Audio 5.1 Mix 96⁄ 24 DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 Mix Documentary: It All Began With The Bright Light - Recollections Of Brave

Promos

The Great Escape The Hollow Man Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury

Bonus Track

The Great Escape (Spiral Remake)

Fear Nothing: Steve Hogarth looks back on Marillion's busy year