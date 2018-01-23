Wonderous Stories Standard Edition Available For Pre-Order

Wonderous Stories: A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, the book written by Prog magazine Editor Jerry Ewing, has launched pre-orders for the standard edition.

The book, which features a foreword from Steve Hackett, was released as a special deluxe edition in December, which has now all but sold out. Publishers The Flood Gallery have now opened pre-orders for the standard edition which retails for £30. Described by the Progarchy website as “…a thoroughly delightful book, worthwhile both for newcomers to prog and to long-time fans.” and by Classic Rock magazine as “entertaining, knowledgeable and essential”.

The standard edition of Wonderous Stories goes on sale through all usual retailers on February 15 in the UK and on April 1 in the US. It can be pre-ordered through the Flood Gallery here and also through Burning Shed here, priced £30.