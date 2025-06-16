Stevie Nicks confirms more dates for 2025 tour

Steve Nicks has added eight shows to her upcoming schedule.

The Fleetwood Mac star, who was due to play four stadium shows with Billy Joel this summer, announced the new dates three weeks after Joel cancelled those shows after being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a brain disorder affecting his hearing, vision and balance.

The first of the new shows is scheduled for August 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and the dates now wrap up at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, on October 25. Full dates below.

The general sale for new tickets begins on June 20 at 10am, with pre-sales starting 24 hours earlier.

"New shows just added!" says Nicks. "Hope to see you out there. Love, Stevie."

Earlier this month, Nicks revealed that she's been working on a new song with all-sister trio Haim.

"[They are] something that I have never heard before," she told GQ. But coming from Mick Fleetwood’s great love of their kind of percussion, for me in a way, it’s like coming home. They could certainly all have been in Fleetwood Mac."

"Some day, when you tumble into this song, you will understand everything I have just told you."

Aug 08: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY*

Aug 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Aug 15: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 19: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 23: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Aug 27: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Aug 30: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 03: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL*

Sep 07: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI*

Oct 01: Portland Moda Center, OR*

Oct 04: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA*

Oct 07: Phoenix PHX Arena, AZ

Oct 11: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 15: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Oct 18: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ*

Oct 21: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC*

Oct 25: Hartford XL Center, CT*

* = new date