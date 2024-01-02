Marek Arnold shares new video for the folky Canterbury-esque A Time Of Mystery

Prolific Damanek multi-instrumentalist Marek Arnold has shared a new video for the track A Time Of Mystery, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from Arnold's ArtRock Project album, his debut solo release which saw the light of day towards the end of last year. A Time Of Mystery is the third EP to be released to promote the new album, and features three different versions of the title track; the album version, an exclusivepiano and vocal version, and a specially shortened Radio Edit designed for airplay in commercial radio with its running time just below three minutes. The final track on the EP is an excerpt from the epic Berlin 2049 Suite, which looks at the cutting-edge topic of Artificial Intelligence.

A Time Of Mystery features Manuel Schmid on vocals from the veteran German rockers Stern-Combo Meißen while Berlin 2049 Suite features vocalist Larry B, who has also worked with Stern-Combo Meißen as well as featuring in Arnold's forst ever band, prog metallers Toxic Smile.

The guest-packed album was inspired by Uwe Treitinger, organiser of the established Artrock Festival Reichenbach/Vogtland , who had the idea for a “hymn” for the festival, asked Marek to do it and both asked well-known guest musicians.

The album features guest performances from Tiger Moth Tales' Peter Jones, Marco Minnemann, Craig Blundell, Gary Chandler, Luke Machin, Jane Getter, Derek Sherinian, Adam Holzman and more...

Get Marek Arnold's ArtRock Project.