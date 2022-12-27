Marek Arnold announces debut solo abum

By Jerry Ewing
Damanek multi-instrumentalist Marek Arnold will release The ArtRock Project in 2023

Marek Arnold
(Image credit: Marek Arnold)

Damanek multi-instrumentalist Marek Arnold has revealed details about his upcoming debut solo album, The ArtRock Project, which is nearing completion with a view to being released in 2023.

"The idea for this album was born when Uwe Treitinger, organiser of the established Artrock Festival Reichenbach/V," explains Arnold. "I had an idea for an 'anthem' for the festival, and we requested guest musicians. The song Stay was released in 2018 and was enthusiastically recorded on the scene, played by prog and rock channels and sold well at the festival for charity purposes.

"The requests came again and again for a complete album. This is how the work on the 2020 album started - with the participation of many international guest stars especially from the progressive rock scene - new songs between art rock and progressive metal, with jazzy elements, but always with typical handwriting that I can't deny simply."

Arnold, who has also worked with the likes of Unitopia, UPF, Southern Empire, The Samuarai Of Prog and more, has amassed an impressive array of guest artists including Marco. Minnemann (O.R.k.), Craig Blundell (Steve Hackett, Frost*), Laurence Cottle, Luke Machin ( The Tangent, Maschine), Kalle Wallner ( RPWL) Gary Chandler (Jadis), Jane Getter, Derek Sherinian, Adam Holzman and more...

"The album is currently still being mixed and the exact release date and label has not yet been decided," adds Arnold. "At around 80 minutes, the album is packed to the brim and I can't wait to finally present it to you!"

