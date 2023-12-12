Jane Getter to release new studio album Division World

US prog guitarist Jane Getter has announced she will release a brand new studio album, Division World, with her band Premonition on February 23 through Cherry Red.

Getter's top notch band features husband and keyboard player Adam Holzman, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick , bassist and singer Paul Frazier and drummer Gene Lake, and also features a guest appearance from Randy McStine (Porcupine Tree)

"This album is a bit more song oriented than my previous work," Getter explains. "The songs were written during the pandemic and the lyrics in a lot of the songs are reflections of the divisiveness and divisions happening in the world today. My regular band is featured - keyboardist Adam Holzman, guitarist Alex Skolnick, bassist and singer Paul Frazier and drummer Gene Lake. Randy McStine also guests on vocals. I feel Division World may be JGP’s strongest album yet!"

Division World also comes with a ringing endorsement from Living Colour guitar player Vernon Reid who played on Getter's previous album, 2021's Anomalia.

"Jane Getter's new album Division World is something quite notable in the multiplicity of genres and sub genres focused on progressive rock fusion guitar, modern jazz rock -contextual songs which do not shy away from a world of trouble as it’s context for her outstanding, fiery, & nuanced guitar playing - sung in her courageous, melodic, distinctive voice."

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Jane Getter Premonition: Division World

1. Division World

2. Disspiate

3. The Spark

4. Compass

5. End The Blame

6. Layers

7. Devolution

8. Another Way

9. Mixed Up

10. Rewind Regain

11. Waiting For The Light