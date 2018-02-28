Manic Street Preachers share Distant Colours lyric video

Manic Street Preachers have released a lyric video for their new single Distant Colours.

It will feature on the Welsh outfit’s upcoming studio album Resistance Is Futile which will arrive on April 13.

The band previously released a video for Distant Colours which was filmed by Kieran Evans and starred Sarah Sayuri.

The new promo accompanies the previous release and focuses on the Welsh countryside.

A statement on the track reads: “With lyrics by James Dean Bradfield, Distant Colours is about his disenchantment with the left of his youth, where the classic Labour of Nye Bevan has ended up.”

Bradfield adds: “Musically, the verse is downcast and melancholic and the chorus is an explosion of disillusionment and tears.”

Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist

People Give In International Blue Distant Colours Vivian Dylan & Caitlin Liverpool Revisited Sequels Of Forgotten Wars Hold Me Like A Heaven In Eternity Broken Algorithms A Song for The Sadness The Left Behind

Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Apr 27: Birmingham Arena

Apr 28: Manchester Arena

May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru

May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley

May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park

Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival

Jul 21: Penn Festival

Jul 27: Y Not Festival

