Manic Street Preachers share Distant Colours lyric video

Manic Street Preachers have released a lyric video for their new single Distant Colours.
It will feature on the Welsh outfit’s upcoming studio album Resistance Is Futile which will arrive on April 13.
The band previously released a video for Distant Colours which was filmed by Kieran Evans and starred Sarah Sayuri.
The new promo accompanies the previous release and focuses on the Welsh countryside.
A statement on the track reads: “With lyrics by James Dean Bradfield, Distant Colours is about his disenchantment with the left of his youth, where the classic Labour of Nye Bevan has ended up.”
Bradfield adds: “Musically, the verse is downcast and melancholic and the chorus is an explosion of disillusionment and tears.”
Resistance Is Futile is available to pre-order now. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
- Rory Gallagher’s entire solo catalogue to be reissued
- Judas Priest’s Rob Halford fires back at KK Downing
- Marillion’s Royal Albert Hall performance set for cinema release
- Izzy Stradlin reportedly walked away from Guns N’ Roses reunion
Manic Street Preachers Resistance Is Futile tracklist
- People Give In
- International Blue
- Distant Colours
- Vivian
- Dylan & Caitlin
- Liverpool Revisited
- Sequels Of Forgotten Wars
- Hold Me Like A Heaven
- In Eternity
- Broken Algorithms
- A Song for The Sadness
- The Left Behind
Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK tour dates
Apr 23: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Apr 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Apr 27: Birmingham Arena
Apr 28: Manchester Arena
May 01: Llandudno Venue Cymru
May 02: Leeds First Direct Arena
May 04: London SSE Arena Wembley
May 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 20: Winchmore Hill The Big Park
Jun 21-24: Isle Of Wight Festival
Jul 21: Penn Festival
Jul 27: Y Not Festival
Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue
The Manic Street Preachers: Their best songs in their own words