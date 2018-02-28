Izzy Stradlin reportedly walked away from Guns N’ Roses reunion

Former Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven claims that the band’s ex guitarist and co-founder Izzy Stradlin walked away from a possible reunion with the rock icons last year.

Vocalist Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan got back together in 2016 and subsequently hit the road on the mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour.

Original drummer Steven Adler played two shows with the band in 2016, but reported in February last year that a back injury sidelined him from further appearances.

And in a new interview, Niven says that Stradlin also could have taken part in some shows, but decided to walk away.

He tells the Appetite For Distortion show: “He did get as far as flying out and doing a soundcheck and then he left after the soundcheck – he didn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

When asked when that was, Niven says: “Last year. It was somewhere out in the Midwest when they were doing stadiums. Obviously, had it gone well and everybody had been happy, and there had been a little bit of brotherhood, I’m sure he would have stayed with it.

“But something must have really upset him because he left after the soundcheck and never turned up for another one or an appearance. I would think right now, he’s probably a little pissed off.”

Guns N’ Roses will headline this year’s Download festival in the UK and will play other dates across Europe this summer.

Find a full list of their live shows below.

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

