Rory Gallagher’s entire solo catalogue to be reissued

All of Rory Gallagher’s solo albums are to be reissued next month to celebrate what would have been the guitarist’s 70th birthday.

The Irish blues and rock instrumentalist was born on March 2, 1948 – and on March 16, a total of 16 albums will be reissued via Universal Music Group on remastered CD and 180-gram vinyl LP.

The reissues represent the first wave of Gallagher releases since UMG obtained the rights to his solo catalogue last year.

Gallagher’s brother Donal, director of the Rory Gallagher Estate, says: “My only sibling wasn’t one for birthdays but his birthdate gives us a good reason to celebrate Rory’s music and legacy.”

March will also see a variety of tributes to Gallagher take place. On March 1, the Rory Gallagher Music Library – part of Cork City Libraries – will host a talk by Sunday Times Culture journalist Garth Cartwright based on his upcoming book on vinyl Going For A Song which features Gallagher.

There will also be a performance by Belgian guitarist Jacques Stotzem, who has a CD tribute to the acoustic work of Rory.

On March 2, the Cork Institute Of Technology will unveil a plaque dedicated to Gallagher.

Find a full list of Gallagher’s albums that will be reissued on March 16 below.

Rory Gallagher

Deuce

Live In Europe

Blueprint

Tattoo

Irish Tour ’74 (1CD/ 2LP)

Against The Grain

Calling Card

Photo Finish

Top Priority

Stage Struck

Jinx

Defender

Fresh Evidence

BBC Sessions (2CD only)

Notes From San Francisco (2CD / 1LP)

Wheels Within Wheels (vinyl coming soon)

Messin' With The Kid - What Made Rory Gallagher One Of A Kind