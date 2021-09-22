Magma announce rare UK shows for 2022

French zeuhl legend's Magma have announced a couple of rare UK live shows for June 2022.

The band will play London's The Garage venue on Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18 and Manchester's Hole In The Wall on Sunday June 19.

The band promise a "new 11-piece line-up performing classic tracks and new music", adding that they will perform a different set each night.

Support on all nights comes from UK space proggers The Utopia Strong, the band featuring by Gong/Knifeworld's Kavus Torabi and six times World Snooker Champion Steve Davis.

"As you can probably imagine we are delighted to be supporting Magma next June," the band state.

Tickets go on sale from venues this Friday!

Magma recently released a brand new live album, ESKÄHL 2020 Bordeaux - Toulouse – Perpignan.