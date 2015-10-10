The 10 best prog rock songs, by Steve Davis

Snooker star Steve Davis plunders his collection of 40 years of prog perfection to recommend the best of the experimental set, both long established and newer releases…

MAGMA – Hhaï (Live) (1975)

This band changed my world. The first time I heard them, I thought: “I don’t think much of this.” Months later, Isotope played the Roundhouse, supporting Magma, and nothing was the same again. For a song apparently about facing death – it’s in their own made-up language of Kobaïan, so who knows? – it’s remarkably joyous.

Photo: DerHexer, Wikimedia Commons, CC-by-sa 4.05

This originally appeared in Classic Rock 182.