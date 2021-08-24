"Nothing will stop us," says Christian Vander as Magma announce new live album

French zeuhl legend's Magma have announced they will release a brand new live album, ESKÄHL 2020 Bordeaux - Toulouse – Perpignan on August 27.

The album was recorded at the last concerts the band performed before the effects of the Covid pandemic and the ensuing lockdown were felt.

"February 29, 2020, like wild animals, we rushed to the Penmarc'h hall, the first concert of our tour," exclaims Magma leader Christian Vander. "Then came Nantes, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Perpignan and Saint-Étienne. Each evening, the group, sharp as a blade, asked only to 'do battle'!

"At Besançon, our momentum was broken by a setback, out of tempo. ESKAHL is a testimony of these concerts, of this new Magma with a recomposed line-up, more alive than ever! Magma is there, will always be there. And nothing! No, nothing will stop us!"

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Seventh Records)

Magma: ESKÄHL 2020 Bordeaux - Toulouse – Perpignan

1. Theusz Hamtaahk Anthologie

2. Kobaïa

3. For Tomorrow

4. Aruoville

5. Troller Tanz