Magenta release live video for Spectral Mornings

Magenta have released a new live video clip of their cover of Steve Hackett's Spectral Mornings, which you can watch below.

The live clip features guests David Longdon (Big Big Train) and Peter Jones (Tiger Moth Tales/Camel) and is taken from Magenta's recently released 20th anniversary live release Angels & Damned which was released in May.

Magenta originally recorded Hackett's Spectral Mornings with Longdon along with Nick Beggs and Big Big Train's Nick D'Virgilio, as a charity single back in 2015 to raise money for the Parkinson’s Society UK. charity.

"The single brings money for the charity from its digital sales and I’m thrilled that we have raised over £7000 pounds so far," exclaims Magenta mainman Robert Reed. "It was a very special track to record, and I was very nervous about tampering with Steve Hackett’s classic. We worked really hard on the arrangement and David came up with such special words that really matched the music. It was great to finally perform the track live, along with both of them on that special show, which marked our 20th anniversary."

Get Angels & Damned.