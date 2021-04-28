Magenta announce 20th anniversary live album

Magenta have announced they will release a new double live album and DVD, Angels And Damned, through Tigermoth Records on May 28. The band have released a new video trailer for the release which you can watch below.

The double CD and DVD set was recorded at the band's 2019 show at Arlington Arts Centre in Newbury, England that celebrated their 20th anniversary. The performance featured songs from all seven of Magenta’s studio albums including favourites The White Witch, Red, Gluttony and a 48-minute section of the 2006 album Home. The band was augmented by flute, oboe and orchestral percussion, along with guest appearances by Peter Jones (Tiger Moth Tales/Camel) and David Longdon from Big Big Train, who performed Steve Hackett’s Spectral Mornings.

“I can’t believe it has been 20 years since the beginning of Magenta," says mainman Robert Reed. "Back in 1999 I was in the process of making the fourth Cyan album and Christina and I had just called it quits with our pop outfit Trippa. I just tried a section of the new Cyan material with her singing and I knew instantly we had something special and that it had to be a new band; Magenta and the album Revolutions were born. The rest, as they say, is history.”

“20 years have passed since Rob Reed asked me if I’d like to get involved in a ‘studio’ project called Magenta and record an album that ended up being Revolutions," adds singer Christina Booth. "Little did I know that more than 20 years later I would still be fronting Magenta and looking back on what has been an amazing part of my life. The Newbury gig nearly didn’t happen when I came down with a chest infection but luckily it went ahead and here it is, so I hope you enjoy it. We give our all when we perform live and I’m privileged to work with such talented musicians who are also very good friends.”

The band was able to take full advantage of the state-of-the-art concert facility and with the addition of specially created projections, live actors and theatrical props. It was an evening that everyone in attendance will never forget.

“The music has taken us on many journeys around the globe and without it there are experiences that would never have happened," adds guitarist Chris Fry. "For this, I will always be grateful. We have used various concepts; acoustic renditions, reworking's and additional orchestrations, which have always been a joy to be part of and make up a Magenta gig and the 20th anniversary show was an opportunity to bring all those ideas to one concert and lots more. Thanks as always to all the fans who have always been amazing and part of Magenta for the past 20 years! It’s always a blast!”

Angels And Damned consists of two DVDs and two CDs featuring the 140-minute concert in its entirety.

Pre-order Angels And Damned.