Machine Head put the hammer down in lyric video for Triple Beam

Machine Head have released a lyric video for their track Triple Beam.

The song features on the band’s latest album Catharsis, which launched back in January via Nuclear Blast.

Machine Head have decided to release the video to coincide with their last-ever tour with the current lineup, which is taking place now across North America.

Speaking with Metal Hammer about the track, Machine Head mainman Robb Flynn said: “I’m just gonna say, ‘This is a nu-metal song.’ Ha ha!

“It came together super-quick. You’re basically hearing the first time that we ever played that song and the first time I ever sung it.”

Machine Head’s current Freaks & Zeroes tour will close the chapter with the current lineup, with Phil Demmel and Dave McClain due to quit the band following the last show at Catalyst in Santa Cruz on November 24.

Earlier this week, as the band kicked off the tour in Sacramento, Flynn addressed the crowd about the situation.

He said: “Tonight is all about new beginnings. I’m sure you guys heard the news that Phil and Dave are going to be moving on after this. Ladies and gentlemen, please keep those loudest screams for those two gentlemen.”

Find a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Machine Head Freaks & Zeroes North American tour

Oct 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Oct 13: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 17: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Oct 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 19: Kansas City Truman, MO

Oct 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora, OH

Oct 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 24: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Oct 26: Ft. Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Oct 27: Columbus Newport, OH

Oct 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 30: Hartford The Webster, CT

Oct 31: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland, NJ

Nov 03: Richmond National, VA

Nov 04: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 10: Nashville Exit In, KY

Nov 11: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 13: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 14: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 16: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 17: Austin Emos, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 20: Tuscon Club X, AZ

Nov 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 23: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 24: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA