Machine Head issue statement to say they’re not splitting up

Machine Head have issued a statement to clarify Friday’s news reporting the band were to split.

Frontman Rob Flynn posted a video on Facebook to confirm that Phil Demmel and Dave McClain had quit, saying they had “grown apart” as he had “held on too tight to the reigns of this band.”

Flynn announced they would head out on the road on a “farewell” tour, leading many to think this meant the end of the group. But they’ve moved to clarify the situation and have confirmed the departures won’t mean the end of the band.

A statement reads: “After 23 years with Dave McClain pounding the skins at the drum throne, and 15 years with Phil Demmel shredding the guitar on stage right, both members have decided to move on from Machine Head and open a new chapter in their lives.

“The upcoming Freaks & Zeroes tour of North America is still happening and will be a celebration of the music that the lineup have created throughout the years.

This is the farewell tour of this lineup of Machine Head – not the farewell tour of Machine Head Machine Head

“The split is amicable and the guys are looking forward to playing these very special shows for the Head Cases of North America and ending this era on a positive and classy note.”

The statement continues: “To clarify: this is the farewell tour of this lineup of Machine Head – not the farewell tour of Machine Head, as has been reported in the media. ⠀

“Machine Head wish to thank Phil and Dave for their significant contributions to the band, both musically and lyrically, as well for the spirit, genuine passion they infused into the music, and legendary live performances brought along the way.

“Machine Head ask that you, the Head cases, the Freaks & Zeroes, the Lion Hearts of America, come down and have a drink or five, a joint or three, rage at the shows, let your freak-flag fly, and celebrate this unique moment in time with us.”⠀

The Freaks & Zeroes North America tour will get under way later this week in Sacramento. Find a full list of dates below.

Machine Head North American tour

Oct 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 06: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Oct 08: Calgary Palace Theatre, AB

Oct 09: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 10: Saskatoon Louis, SK

Oct 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

Oct 13: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 17: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Oct 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 19: Kansas City Truman, MO

Oct 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 22: Cleveland Agora, OH

Oct 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 24: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Oct 26: Ft. Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Oct 27: Columbus Newport, OH

Oct 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 30: Hartford The Webster, CT

Oct 31: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland, NJ

Nov 03: Richmond National, VA

Nov 04: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Nov 10: Nashville Exit In, KY

Nov 11: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 13: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 14: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Nov 16: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Nov 17: Austin Emos, TX

Nov 18: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 20: Tuscon Club X, AZ

Nov 21: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Nov 23: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 24: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA