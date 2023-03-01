M-Opus share video for brand new single Valley Of Elah

Irish prog quartet M-Opus have released a video for their brand new single, Valley of Elah, which you can watch below.

Valley of Elah is the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album, At The Mercy Of Manannán, which will be released on April 3.

The new album, the band's third, and follow-up to 2020's Origins, tells a mythic story of a crew of mariners, who set sail on a hazardous mission and encounter ancient Celtic gods on their journey, the Valley Of Elah video tells its own tongue-in-cheek tale, written by composer Jonathan Casey (vocals, bass, keyboards)

"For the video, I had an idea that our drummer Mark and I would act as two musicians from a 70s band: one winding up successful and the other going totally of the rails, in the spectacular fashion that many artists sadly did," Casey tells Prog. "This playing around with time is in keeping with our concept of releasing albums that sound like they are from particular years in music history. This new album is our 1972 album!"

Casey will soon be performing with the David Cross Band on guitar and vocals, their upcoming Larks Tongues In Aspic 50th anniversary live dates, the first date of which, at Trading Boundaries on April 28, will feature a special guest, King Crimson lyricist Richard Palmer-James.

At The Mercy Of Manannán is available to pre-order on vinyl and CD via Burning Shed or the M-Opus Bandcamp page from Friday March 3.