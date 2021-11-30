David Cross and Andrew Keeling release video trailer for October Is Marigold

Former King Crimson violin player David Cross and Robert Fripp collaborator and King Crimson author and orchestrator Andrew Keeling have released a video trailer for their upcoming album October Is Marigold. You can watch the trailer below.

October Is Marigold is the second album by the duo, a follow-up to 2009's English Sun, which will be released through Noisy Records’ Electric Chamber Music label on December 3.

Although work began in earnest on the follow-up to English Sun following its release, in the end the largely improvised tracks lay dormant until last year when the pair reconvened to complete the work.

Mostly improvised, the exceptions being a previously written organ part for the title track and two guitar loops. Although the performances are spontaneous there is a clearer sense of architecture here, with the Marigold cello/piano theme arching in four incarnations across the album. Nature continues to be an inspiration, with field recordings of birds finding a natural place alongside pizzicato violin and fluttering flute.

Pre-order October Is Marigold.

(Image credit: Press)

David Cross & Andrew Keeling: October Is Marigold

1. Marigold 1

2. Kingfisher

3. October is Marigold

4. Strong as a Mountain Lion

5. Marigold 2

6. Ever Nearer

7. Marigold 3

8. The Spiking Darts that were Trees

9. The Dark Edge of Desire and Marigold 4