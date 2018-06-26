Loreena McKennitt announces UK tour

Canadian folk progger Loreena McKennitt has announced a handful of UK tour dates for March next year.

McKennitt released Lost Souls earlier this year, her first album of original material since 2006. She will be joined on stage by Brian Hughes (guitar, oud and Celtic bouzouki), Caroline Lavelle (cello), Hugh Marsh (violin) and Dudley Philips (double bass).

McKennitt will play:

Edinburgh Usher Hall - March 9

Birmingham Town Hall - 10

Manchester The Bridgewater Hall - 11

London Royal Albert Hall - 13

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, June 29 and are available here.

