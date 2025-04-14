Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks announces 2025 tour dates

Stevie Nicks has announced a run of 2025 tour dates. The new schedule will begin at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, on August 8, and wrap up on October 15 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

"More solo shows are on the way in 2025," says Nicks. "I can’t wait to share these nights with you."

The new dates are in addition to the Fleetwood Mac legend's previously announced stadium shows with Billy Joel, and tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am local. A Live Nation/Ticketmaster sale will begin 24 hours earlier. Full dates below.

In related news, last month it was revealed that former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired by the band in 2018, is working with Mick Fleetwood again.

In 2018 it was reported that Buckingham had left Fleetwood Mac over a disagreement related to the band’s final tour, but it was later revealed that Buckingham's tumultuous relationship with Nicks was at the root of the split.

Fleetwood has urged Nicks and Buckingham to take steps to repair their relationship, telling US Weekly, "I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both."

Aug 08: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Aug 15: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 19: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 23: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Aug 27: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Aug 30: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 04: Santa Clara Levi's Stadium, CA *

Oct 07: Phoenix PHX Arena, AZ

Oct 11: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 15: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Oct 18: New Orleans Caesars Superdome, LA *

Nov 15: Detroit Ford Field, MI *

* Previously announced stadium show with Billy Joel