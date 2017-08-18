Lonely Robot release In Floral Green video

Lonely Robot have released a video for their track In Floral Green, taken from second album The Big Dream, which was released earlier this year. View it above.

The promo features a guest appearance by Kim Seviour, who duets on the song with mainman John Mitchell. The release ties in with the start of a brief UK tour – dates below.

Mitchell says: “In Floral Green is a song very dear to my heart. In addition to losing sight of the warmth of human connection we feel in the cold remoteness and social disconnection of the modern world, we as a species probably need to be around a lot less drab grey and a lot more rustic green.

“Many thanks to the little dark-haired kid in the chorus for his tireless commitment to big 70s hair and throwing a ball around for our amusement.”

The Big Dream followed Lonely Robot’s 2015 debut Please Come Home, and continues the story of main character The Astronaut. Mitchell said recently: “The Astronaut wakes up from a cryogenic sleep, but finds he’s longer in space, and is instead in a woodland surrounded by stranger people with animal heads.

“It’s a little surreal – a little Midsummer Night’s Dream to some extent. Something of a solipsistic haze, for want of a better description.”

Tour support comes from Tilt, with Kepler Ten also appearing at the London show.

Lonely Robot UK tour 2017

Aug 18: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Aug 19: London Islington Assembly Hall

Aug 20: Bristol Thekla

