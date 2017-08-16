David Gilmour reflects on South American tour in new video

David Gilmour has praised the passion of fans in South America.

The former Pink Floyd vocalist and guitarist toured there for the first time last year – and in a bonus video included on his upcoming concert film David Gilmour Live At Pompeii, Gilmour speaks about the experience.

He says: “This is the first time I’ve ever been to South America and I was quite excited. The venues were vast – we would play to 50,000 a night.

“The audiences are so fantastic and enthusiastic, but polite at the same time and it’s a much more even split between men and women.”

He adds: “Lots of people have said before how great the South American audiences are and how great it is to tour South America, and I’m going, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure – it’s just the same as everywhere else really,’ but they were right.”

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii will be screened at select cinemas around the world on September 13 and go on sale on CD, DVD and Blu-ray on September 29.

The main footage was captured last year at the historic Italian town – 45 years Gilmour played the Roman amphitheatre for Adrian Maben’s iconic film Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii.

Gilmour performed two shows at the venue last July, playing a selection of his solo tracks and Floyd classics including Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, Money and The Great Gig In The Sky.

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii is now available for pre-order, while a list of cinemas screening the film can be found at the official website.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii tracklist

5am Rattle That Lock Faces Of Stone What Do You Want From Me The Blue The Great Gig In The Sky A Boat Lies Waiting Wish You Were Here Money In Any Tongue High Hopes One Of These Days Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts 1-5) Fat Old Sun Coming Back To Life On An Island Today Sorrow Run Like Hell Time/Breathe (In The Air) (Reprise) Comfortably Numb

