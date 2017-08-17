Kansas to release Leftoverture Live & Beyond

Kansas have announced that they’ll release a new live album this winter.

Titled Leftoverture Live & Beyond, it will arrive on November 3 via InsideOut Music and is their first live record since 2009’s There’s Know Place Like Home.

It will feature 19 songs that were selected from 12 shows recorded during the band’s recent 2017 Leftoverture 40th anniversary tour, including classic hits and new songs from 2016’s The Prelude Implicit.

The album culminates with an entire live performance of their 1976 album Leftoverture.

Kansas drummer Phil Ehart says: “When we saw how much our fans enjoyed the Leftoverture 40th anniversary tour shows, we knew we had to record a live album.

“When it came to finding someone to produce it, we thought the best possible person would be the guy that produced Leftoverture 40 years ago. So, we called Jeff Glixman!”

Glixman adds: “I’m really excited with how this live album sounds. This band is on fire. Producing this live album was truly an undertaking, but I am confident that Kansas fans will enjoy the end result.”

Leftoverture Live & Beyond will be available on double CD digipak, 4x180 gram vinyl box set and on digital formats, with pre-orders to be announced in due course.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Leftoverture Live & Beyond tracklist

Icarus II Icarus Point Of Know Return Paradox Journey From Mariabronn Lamplight Symphony Dust In The Wind Rhythm In The Spirit The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen Section 60 Carry On Wayward Son The Wall What’s On My Mind Miracles Out Of Nowhere Opus Insert Questions Of My Childhood Cheyenne Anthem Magnum Opus Portrait (He Knew)

Kansas Cancel European Tour