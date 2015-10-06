Lonely Robot premiere The Boy In The Radio

John Mitchell has premiered his latest Lonely Robot video with Prog.

The Boy In The Radio features Peter Cox of Go West, who also appears in the promo.

The track appears on Lonely Robot debut album Please Come Home, launched earlier this year via InsideOut.

Mitchell says: “The Boy In The Radio is a fictional tale about an insular kid who only finds his true voice when he shifts into a greater dimension. A big thank you to Peter Cox for contributing his time and energy – and in doing so, making this boy’s dream a reality.”

He’s joined by Caroline Campbell, Lauren Storer and Craig Blundell for two live shows in December, at the Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands on December 4, and London’s Scala on December 20. He also appears at Touchstone’s farewell shows on November 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has confirmed he’s working on a second Lonely Robot album, saying it’s “shaping up to be another stellar adventure – but this time in the unknown world of the subconscious.”

Please Come Home in on sale now.