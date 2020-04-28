Live streams from Coma Rossi, Jordan Rudess, Darsombra and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Tom Borah

Tom Borah, vocalist with Indian prog rockers Coma Rossi will be performing live from the Arthouse Gig Facebook page this afternoon at 4,30pm (BST)

Marc Atkinson

The Riversea and Moon Halo singer will be live via his Facebook page at 8pm (BST) this evening

Jordan Rudess

There'll be another nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Darsombra

The Baltimore heavy pysch band will be streaming live from their Facebook page at midnight (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add your gig to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on...