Listen to title track from Virgil & Steve Howe’s Nexus album

The first song from Nexus – the upcoming album from Steve Howe and his late son Virgil has been released.

It’s the title track from the record, which will launch on November 17 via InsideOut Music and comes after 41-year-old Virgil died unexpectedly in September.

Steve Howe says: “On most of the tracks on the album I stick to one featured guitar per track, but on Nexus I use a dual guitar approach.

“I start by playing my favourite Gibson ES175D but then move over to a single neck Fender Professional Steel, which has two pick-ups, then I move back and forwards between them.

“The structure of this track demonstrates Virgil’s melodic and rhythmic approach, which came about by him learning to play and make music ‘by ear’ utilising his keyboards and drums to invent his own writing style.”

Last week, the Yes guitarist said he hoped Nexus would be a “fitting tribute” to his son.

Howe added: “His talents were multi-diverse, so sitting at a keyboard and computer or in the middle of his drum kit, at all his regular DJ-ing gigs or on the radio, he always gave his best.”

Find the Nexus cover art and tracklist below.

Virgil And Steve Howe Nexus tracklist

Nexus Hidden Planet Leaving Aurura Nick’s Star Night Hawk Moon Rising Passing Titan Dawn Mission Astral Plane Infinite Space Freefall

