Roger Dean’s Breaking Cover exhibition set for winter run

A new Roger Dean exhibition has been announced that will take place at Sheffield Green’s Trading Boundaries later this year.

Titled Breaking Cover, it will run at the UK venue between November 1 and December 10 and has been organised to celebrate the launch of a new fine art silkscreen print of Dean’s painting Badger from 1973.

The exhibition will feature original paintings, watercolours, drawings, sketches and prints from the acclaimed artist and designer – including The Crossing, which features on new Yes album Topographic Drama: Live Across America. The Yes 50th anniversary logo will also be on display.

A series of events are also planned throughout the exhibition, including an evening with Roger Dean and Steve Hackett in conversation, where the pair will talk about the creative process on Saturday, November 18.

Trading Boundaries is situated in Sheffield Green, East Sussex, while further information can be found on the venue’s official website.

View a selection of some of the exhibits that will be on show at the event below.

The Crossing

Badger

Roger Dean: Art For Art's Sake