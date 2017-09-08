Listen to Steve Aoki’s tribute to Chester Bennington

Steve Aoki has released a new track as a tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington.

Aoki worked with the band on 2013’s A Light That Never Comes and on his 2015 song Darker Than Blood.

Now he’s decided to mix both together to create Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds (Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix) in honour of Bennington, who died earlier this year.

Proceeds will be donated in Bennington’s name to Music For Relief’s One More Light fund.

Aoki says: “Chester Bennington was my favourite singer of all time. I feel so incredibly honoured to not only have worked with him on these two songs, but am so deeply touched to have gotten to know him as a friend.

“I’m still shattered by this tragic loss. It’s hard to realise that he is not coming back. Chester was such an invaluable human being that bled out the pain and passion through Linkin Park, touching so many peoples’ lives.

“He helped so many people that have felt these similar feelings around the world scream out and feel like they are not alone. Life can be incredibly trying and tough. Nothing can bring more consolation than knowing that there are others going through this same pain.”

Aoki adds: “Chester was such a beautiful human being. I will never forget our conversations and moments shared together in the studio, on the stage and in life.

“We now have Chester in our hearts and minds forever. Keep his inspiration and passion alive and play Linkin Park fucking loud. Scream the lyrics fucking loud. Live these moments fucking loud.

“I miss you dear friend. You are in our hearts and minds forever. Chester forever.”

Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds (Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix) is now available to purchase and can be listened to below.

