Dani Filth calls Gene Simmons “an idiot” for devil horns claim

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has branded Gene Simmons “an idiot” for trying to trademark the devil horns hand gesture.

The Kiss bassist and vocalist’s bid to register it as a trademark with the US federal copyright office was withdrawn two weeks after it had been filed in June this year.

The move drew ire from many in the rock community, including Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy, who called it “laughable” and “disgusting,” adding: “It belongs to everyone – it doesn’t belong to anyone.” She’d threatened to sue “on behalf of us all” if the trademark was granted to him.”

Filth tells Duke TV: “I think Wendy Dio said that Ronnie did it first, but it didn’t belong to him either. It’s an ancient symbol.

“Gene Simmons is just an idiot. If he could, he’d patent the air. I’m sure he’s invented everything anyway – the lightbulb, it wasn’t Edison, it was him. Trees, he invented them. Shoes, walking. I attribute everything to the great Gene Simmons.”

Last month Simmons reported that he had no regrets over his bid.

He said: “I regret nothing. Wake up every morning and let your conscience be your guide.

“Did you know I own the moneybag logo – the dollar sign with the bag of money? I own all kinds of things. I own ‘motion picture’ as a trademark.

“Anyone who thinks that’s silly: the silliest thing I’ve ever done is wear more makeup and higher heels than your mommy. People said, ‘You can’t do that.’ Actually, bitch, I can. I can do anything I want to do.”

