Nad Sylvan announces new album The Regal Bastard

Singer Nad Sylvan has announced that he’ll release his new studio album this summer.

It’s titled The Regal Bastard and will be the third and final part of the Steve Hackett vocalist’s Vampire trilogy which began with 2015’s Courting The Widow.

It’ll launch onJuly 5 via InsideOut Music.

Sylvan says: “This album is very coherent. It really does excite me, and I am sure my fans are gonna freak out when they hear it.”

The record will feature a raft of guest musicians, including Hackett, Guthrie Govan, Tony Levin, Jonas Reingold, Nick Beggs, Nick D'Virgilio, along with singers Sheona Urquhart, Jade Ell and Tania Doko.

Sylvan explains: “What I tend to do is put down my ideas, and then send these to the proper musicians, who are then free to develop them in their own ways. I can then cherry pick from what they subsequently send me.

“I have had to take a number of breaks, though, from working on this album, due to other commitments. So, it's never been a case of me devoting all of my time to the project. But what this has done is allow me to return to it refreshed after time away, and able to take a different perspective on it all.”

Sylvan adds: “The music to the title track was finished in early 2018, but the lyrics and the vocal delivery was all done in two days and finished on the same day I went to master the album. But it worked!”

The Regal Bastard will be released as a limited CD Digipak which will include two bonus tracks, on gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Nad Sylvan: The Regal Bastard

1. I Am The Sea

2. Oahu

3. Whoa (Always Been Without You)

4. Meet Your Maker

5. The Regal Bastard

6. Leave Me On These Waters

7. Honey I’m Home

8. Diva Time (Bonus Track)

9. The Lake Isle of Innisfree (Bonus Track)