The Stories Behind Pink Floyd's Greatest Songs - in the new Classic Rock now

This month, as their anticipated Early Years box set arrives, we look back at the greatest tracks in Pink Floyd’s amazing catalogue – as chosen by us and the stars, including…

Mikael Åkerfeldt, Opeth

“Astronomy Domine was the first time I was exposed to psychedelic music that was stranger than The Beatles and Sgt Pepper. ”

Aviv Geffen, Blackfield

“The intro [to Echoes] with the Leslie piano and the great melody is the one of the most beautiful songs I’ve ever heard.”

Steve Hackett

“There’s a great anger in the chorus, and it’s a very powerful song.” The Genesis man sings the praises of Us And Them.

Billy Gould, Faith No More

“There’s something real about [Shine On You Crazy Diamond]. It feels authentic.”

Jerry Cantrell, Alice In Chains

“It’s so emotional. Just the fucking agony in that song, man. I could listen to Comfortably Numb anytime”

The Nick Mason Interview

The Pink Floyd drummer (and sole ever-present band member) looks back on six decades of incredible experiences.

Features

Alter Bridge

Frontman (and Slash’s man at the mic) Myles Kennedy explains why he doesn’t like fame, didn’t join Led Zep and thinks real rock stars are a thing of the past.

Shooter Jennings

Stepping out of his famous father’s shadow he’s tackled rock, country, metal, electronica and more. Meet our friend eclectic.

The Pretenders

With a new Pretenders album coming off the presses, Chrissie Hynde talks hits, high times and crushing lows.

Rickey Medlocke

The Blackfoot and Lynyrd Skynyrd man looks back on an eventful life shining with triumphs and scarred by tragedies.

The Answer

Having had rapid success and a bright future ahead, they then watched as everything seemed to be slipping away. But with a new album they reckon they’re about to shine again.=

Glenn Hughes

The Gospel according to the Voice Of Rock. Such as keep your head when there’s a gun pointed at it, spread the message of love, and don’t fry bacon when you’re pissed.

What’s on your free CD

Crazy Doamonds: 15 sweet slices of wild, wonderful and weird rock from the deranged brains of the planet’s rock’n’roll misfits and miscreants, including Old Blood, Electric Lady, Son Of Cain, Tarzandragon, Strange Fuzz and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

Jimmy Page and Joe Elliott added to Classic Rock Awards ceremony; Roger Waters thumps Trump from the stage; punk rock photo exhibition opens; David Coverdale not retiring in 2017; new Rolling Stones album in December… Welcome back Shovels & Rope, Drivin’ N Cryin’ and Korn… Say hello to The Black Moods and Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, say goodbye to Mike ‘Taffy’ Taylor, Steve Byrd, Buckwheat Zydeco…

Raw Power

“It’s a guitar, captain, but not as we know it.” The Azwen nine-string beams down from Australia.

The Stories Behind The Songs - King Crimson

In 1969 21st Century Schoizoid Man sounded bold and breathtakingly different. In 2016 it still does.

Q&A - Richie Sambora

He used to be in Bon Jovi, you know. And he’s a blues geek. And he’s got a recording studio – in his kitchen.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Deap Vally

They’re smart, they love knitting, and other nuggets.

Reviews

New albums from Metallica, The Answer, Bon Jovi, Korn, King Crimson, Green Day, Status Quo, Pretenders, Helmet, Kings Of Leon, Dee Snider… Reissues from Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Pantera, Jethro Tull, Public Image, Saxon, Hawkwind, Steve Hillage, ELP, Uriah Heep… DVDs, films and books on David Bowie, Mötley Crüe, Freddie Mercury, Iggy Pop… Live reviews of Bon Jovi and The Jayhawks…

Buyer’s Guide - Sub Pop Records

The US label that became the beating heart of the grunge movement and first gave a voice to Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mudhoney and more.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Beth Hart, Biffy Clyro, Ratt, Stray and Foy Vance. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Wayne Hussey

The man from The Mission on Dead Or Alive, how he’d like not to die and how he’s enjoyed living life to the full.

