The Kinks’ Dave Davies denies reunion show report

The Kinks’ co-founder Dave Davies has moved to stamp out the latest speculation that the band are about to reunite.

But he says discussion is underway about “other stuff.”

The Sun reported this weekend that he and brother Ray were aiming to perform as The Kinks at the Glastonbury festival, and also take their show to the United States.

A reunion has been thought more likely since frontman Ray guested at guitarist Dave’s solo show in December last year, performing classic track You Really Got Me for a surprised audience. The pair had previously ended their two-decade feud by meeting and playing music together in 2014.

The Sun claims that Ray said: “Dave and I will definitely work together again. And we want to play live. Maybe The Kinks could play Glastonbury?”

But Dave reports via Facebook: “Me and Ray have not spoken about Kinks shows at all – although we’re trying to work together on other stuff and we have worked on music together.

“In the meantime we both have albums finished. My album Open Road, which I did with my son Russ, comes out in 2017.”

Original bassist Pete Quaife died in 2010, making a complete reunion with the Davies brothers and drummer Mick Avory impossible. Ray was last week given a Classic Songwriter Award by Q magazine.

