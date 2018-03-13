Listen to brand new Pearl Jam track Can’t Deny Me

Pearl Jam have released their brand new single titled Can’t Deny Me.
It’s the first track revealed from their upcoming as-yet-untitled 11th studio album which will launch via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on a date still be be announced.
The new song was recorded in Seattle last month and was co-produced by Pearl Jam and Brendan O’Brien. It’s the the first new material from the band since 2013 album Lightning Bolt.
Pearl Jam will head out on tour across Europe this summer and have also lined up Home and Away live shows in the US for later in the year.
Find details below.
Last year, Pearl Jam released their CD, DVD and Blu-ray Let’s Play Two, which was captured at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, during their memorable 2016 season, when they won baseball’s World Series for the first time in 108 years.
Pearl Jam Summer 2018 European Tour Dates
Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 15: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands
Jun 18: London O2 Arena, UK
Jun 19: London O2 Arena, UK
Jun 22: Milan I-Days Festival at Area Expo, Italy
Jun 24: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jun 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy
Jul 01: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 03: Kraków Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 05: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany
Jul 07: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium
Jul 10: Barcelona Palau St. Jordi, Spain
Jul 12: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain
Jul 14: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal
Pearl Jam Home and Away US tour dates
Aug 08: Seattle Safeco Field, WA
Aug 10: Seattle Safeco Field, WA
Aug 13: Missoula Washington-Grizzly Stadium, MT
Aug 18: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL
Aug 20: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL
Sept 02: Boston Fenway Park, MA
Sep 04: Boston Fenway Park, MA