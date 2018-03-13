Listen to brand new Pearl Jam track Can’t Deny Me

Pearl Jam have released their brand new single titled Can’t Deny Me.

It’s the first track revealed from their upcoming as-yet-untitled 11th studio album which will launch via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on a date still be be announced.

The new song was recorded in Seattle last month and was co-produced by Pearl Jam and Brendan O’Brien. It’s the the first new material from the band since 2013 album Lightning Bolt.

Pearl Jam will head out on tour across Europe this summer and have also lined up Home and Away live shows in the US for later in the year.

Find details below.

Last year, Pearl Jam released their CD, DVD and Blu-ray Let’s Play Two, which was captured at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, during their memorable 2016 season, when they won baseball’s World Series for the first time in 108 years.

Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 15: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 18: London O2 Arena, UK

Jun 19: London O2 Arena, UK

Jun 22: Milan I-Days Festival at Area Expo, Italy

Jun 24: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jun 26: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Jul 01: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 03: Kraków Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 07: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 10: Barcelona Palau St. Jordi, Spain

Jul 12: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 14: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Aug 08: Seattle Safeco Field, WA

Aug 10: Seattle Safeco Field, WA

Aug 13: Missoula Washington-Grizzly Stadium, MT

Aug 18: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 20: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sept 02: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 04: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Pearl Jam - Let’s Play Two album review