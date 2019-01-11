Listen to brand new Dream Theater track Fall Into The Light

Dream Theater have released a stream of their new single titled Fall Into The Light.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Distance Over Time, which is set to arrive on February 22 via InsideOut Music.

The band previously shared Untethered Angel from the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing.

Check out Fall Into The Light below.

Distance Over Time was produced by Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci, who said: “When I listen back to the album, I can distinctly recall every moment of the writing process; where I was standing in the room, what inspired us in that instant and the meaning behind each song.

“As a producer, my goal was to try and create the best-sounding Dream Theater record we’ve ever made so that listeners can just be enveloped in the music.

“I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy, and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality, and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio.

“For me, I think it accomplishes that and I hope that other people will feel the same way.”

Distance Over Time was mixed by Ben Grosse, mastered by Tom Baker, while the cover art was created by Hugh Syme.

Dream Theater will head out on tour across North America from March and have also been confirmed for a handful of European dates, including an appearance at Hellfest on June 21.

Dream Theater: Distance Over Time

1. Untethered Angel

2. Paralyzed

3. Fall Into The Light

4. Barstool Warrior

5. Room 137

6. S2n

7. At Wit’s End

8. Out Of Reach

9. Pale Blue Dot

10 Viper King (Bonus track)