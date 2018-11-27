Hellfest roll out the big guns for 2019 summer festival

Hellfest organisers have revealed the lineup for next year’s festival.

It’ll take place once again in Clisson, France, and will run on June 21, 22 and 23 – and the lineup is stellar with a huge number of AAA artists set to take the festival by storm next summer.

Not only are Kiss, Tool, Def Leppard, Slayer, Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, ZZ Top, Manowar, Lamb Of God, Whitesnake and Cradle Of Filth going to be there, but they’ll also be joined by Celtic Frost’s Tom G Warrior, who will play music from Hellhammer under the Triumph Of Death banner.

Other names confirmed today include Dream Theater, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stone Temple Pilots, Clutch, Gojira, Architects, Anthrax, Testament, Trivium, King Diamond, Myrkur, The Sisters Of Mercy, Emperor, Cannibal Corpse, Sum 41, Enter Shikari, Phil Anselmo & the Illegals – along with dozens more.

For further information, visit the official Hellfest website.

A full lineup poster can be seen below.