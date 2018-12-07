Listen to epic new Dream Theater track Untethered Angel

Dream Theater have released an audio stream of their brand new single Untethered Angel.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Distance Over Time, which is set to arrive on February 22 via InsideOut Music.

Untethered Angel is the first track on the album – the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, and can be listened to below.

The record was produced by Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci, who said: “I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy, and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality, and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio.

“For me, I think it accomplishes that and I hope that other people will feel the same way.”

Dream Theater will head out on tour across North America from March next year and have also been confirmed for a handful of European dates, including an appearance at Hellfest on June 21.

Dream Theater: Distance Over Time

1. Untethered Angel

2. Paralyzed

3. Fall Into The Light

4. Barstool Warrior

5. Room 137

6. S2n

7. At Wit’s End

8. Out Of Reach

9. Pale Blue Dot

10 Viper King (Bonus track)