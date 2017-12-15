Trending

Linkin Park share live Sharp Edges video

Linkin Park release video for their track Sharp Edges - taken from new album One More Light Live

Linkin Park have released a video for their track Sharp Edges.

It’s taken from their new album One More Light Live which was released today (December 15) and shows guitarist Brad Delson and frontman Chester Bennington deliver a stirring acoustic take on the song.

The band have dedicated the album to Bennington, who died in July at the age of 41 and say in a statement: “Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny, and kind.

“With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.

“For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us.”

One More Light Live is now available. View the cover art and tracklist below.

Linkin Park One More Light Live tracklist

  1. Talking To Myself
  2. Burn It Down
  3. Battle Symphony
  4. New Divide
  5. Invisible
  6. Nobody Can Save Me
  7. One More Light
  8. Crawling
  9. Leave Out All the Rest
  10. Good Goodbye (feat. Stormzy)
  11. What I’ve Done
  12. In The End
  13. Sharp Edges
  14. Numb
  15. Heavy
  16. Bleed It Out

