Linkin Park share live Sharp Edges video

Linkin Park have released a video for their track Sharp Edges.

It’s taken from their new album One More Light Live which was released today (December 15) and shows guitarist Brad Delson and frontman Chester Bennington deliver a stirring acoustic take on the song.

The band have dedicated the album to Bennington, who died in July at the age of 41 and say in a statement: “Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny, and kind.

“With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.

“For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us.”

One More Light Live is now available. View the cover art and tracklist below.

Linkin Park One More Light Live tracklist

Talking To Myself Burn It Down Battle Symphony New Divide Invisible Nobody Can Save Me One More Light Crawling Leave Out All the Rest Good Goodbye (feat. Stormzy) What I’ve Done In The End Sharp Edges Numb Heavy Bleed It Out

