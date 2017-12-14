Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen launch new track Shipswreck

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen have shared a stream of their new single Shipswreck.
The band features Tool drummer Danny Carey, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, David ‘The Doctor’ Dreyer on vocals, Zappa Meets Zappa bassist Peter Griffin, Chris DiGiovanni on keyboards and film director Jimmy Hayward on guitar.
Shipswreck will appear on the band’s upcoming self-titled debut album, which will launch on February 9 via Dine Alone Records.
A statement reads: “Joining forces to make cinematic psychedelic rock, the Seagullmen sing of ship wrecks and giant mutant squid, crafting conceptual rock’n’roll hymns of epic proportions on their full-length debut Legend Of The Seagullmen.”
The band will play alongside Primus at the Fox Theater, Oakland, on December 31. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Legend Of The Seagullmen is now available for pre-order. View the tracklist and cover art below.
Legend Of The Seagullmen tracklist
- We Are The Seagullmen
- The Fogger
- Shipswreck
- Curse Of The Red Tide
- Legend Of The Seagullmen
- The Orca
- Rise Of The Giant
- Ballad Of The Deep Sea Diver