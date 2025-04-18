"I grew up loving watching Roy Keane!" Linkin Park on their new football-inspired remix of Numb, their upcoming Champions League final show, Lionel Messi, Roy Keane, and America's chances of winning the next World Cup

Earlier this week it was revealed that Linkin Park will be performing a special pre-match show ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final, which is being staged at the Munich Football Arena on May 31. And to mark their appearance at the inaugural Kick Off Show by Pepsi, the Los Angeles band have created a special football-inspired remix of their 2003 single Numb.



"So, the track that we made is essentially the sounds of football, done in a Linkin Park way," says bandleader Mike Shinoda. "All the things that it’s built on are sounds of the foot hitting the ball, the sound of the ball hitting the net, the sounds of the fans stomping in the seats. These were the things that when we’ve been to football matches, struck us as being the powerful musical elements when being there.



"We had a bunch of references of past musicians, producers and artists who have made things which are special for a sport, so we wanted to take that inspiration and put our spin on it and do something made from the sounds of football."

Linkin Park x UCL Final Kick Off Show | Presented by Pepsi - YouTube Watch On

While Shinoda's co-vocalist Emily Armstrong credits popular Apple TV comedy drama Ted Lasso for her new-found interest in "soccer", it's bassist Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell, a proud supporter of Los Angeles FC., who is Linkin Park's most committed and passionate football fan. Farrell cites former Manchester United and Ireland captain Roy Keane as his all-time favourite player, and his love of the game is such that he has moonlighted as a coach for his three daughters.



"Growing up, playing soccer in the USA was always a thing that people did as kids, and I think soccer has always been a bigger sport than people give it credit for internationally," Farrell says. "We just never had a professional league until the MLS [Major League Soccer] was formed in 1993. From that point on the game has grown more and more and with [Lionel] Messi now coming, it’s offered a different focus and lens globally on what’s going on here.



"There is so much room and upside for US soccer to grow and I think having a generational talent playing here [for Inter Miami] makes that so much more readily available and visible. Now, with the World Cup coming to the USA, Canada and Mexico, it’s another opportunity for us to keep putting positive steps forward. We can get our US national team solid and we’re hoping for a good 2026. The upcoming World Cup in North America will be a huge test to see where we are at… I’m cautiously optimistic that we might pull off something special."



"I’ve got a pretty good record coaching girls until 11’s, so if the US team need a coach, I can be available," the bassist jokes. "I’ve won some trophies already, albeit plastic ones."

The 2025 UEFA Champions League is now at the semi-final stage, with North London's only serious football team Arsenal due to play Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Milan taking on Barcelona. The two-leg ties will be held on April 29/30, and May 6/7.