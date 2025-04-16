Linkin Park will headline this year's UEFA Champion's League Final

Linkin Park have announced they will perform at the 2025 UEFA Champion's League Final. The rebooted nu metal stars will perform in Munich on May 31 as part of the Pepsi Kick Off Show ahead of the football tournament final, as announced by the band on X (formerly Twitter) with a promo video that sees them remix classic hit Numb.

The band's appearance follows last year's headliner Lenny Kravitz, who performed the hits Fly Away, Human and Are You Gonna Go My Way at London's Wembley Stadium.

Fans can watch Linkin Park's performance live on TV via local broadcasters, but the set will also be available to watch via the official UEFA YouTube channel.

Speaking about the upcoming show, the band commented: "With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement."

"We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

See you at the @ChampionsLeague final in Munich. Tune in to the #PepsiKickOffShow on May 31st, 2025. pic.twitter.com/vYjkkyjWUoApril 16, 2025

Linkin Park announced their surprise comeback in 2024 via a special livestream event in September 2024, where the band also announced the recruitment of new vocalist Emily Armstrong and the impending release of new album From Zero.

The band embarked on a subsequent world tour that saw them play everywhere from the UK and Germany to South Korea and Saudi Arabia. The tour is set to resume later this month in the US, starting in Austin on April 26 before wrapping up at Daytona Beach on 17.

Linkin Park are set to return to the UK on June 28 to play Wembley Stadium with support from rising metalcore stars Spiritbox and rapper JPEGMAFIA. In March, the band also released new single Up From The Bottom, a song first teased in a YouTube documentary about the tour.

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^

Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^

May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^

May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^

May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

May 31: Munich Football Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France *

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France