Times Of Grace enter the studio for new album

Times Of Grace have entered the studio to begin laying down tracks for their new album.

The project featuring Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and frontman Jesse Leach have been working on the follow-up to 2011’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man, with Dutkiewicz saying in April this year that they had 13 demos.

Now they’re in the studio, with the band giving an update on Instagram.

They say: “Drums getting laid down for new music. Our tour drummer Dan Gluszak is now an official member and will be playing drums on the new record.

“Adam D is on the controls and the slow process of piecing together the behemoth of the new album begins.”

Leach said in February that the new material was on a “whole other level,” adding: “This stuff is quite different than the first record. I got a whole lot of writing to do! Adam has been busy. It begins, again…”

Meanwhile, Killswitch Engage will head out on tour across North America with Anthrax and Havok early next year. Find a list of tour dates below.

Jan 25: Montreal Metropolis,QC

Jan 26: London Music Hall, ON

Jan 27: Stoudsburg Sherman Theatre, PA

Jan 28: Richmond The National, VA

Jan 30: Tampa Janus Landing, FL

Jan 31: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 02: Milwaukee Club Stage, WI

Feb 03: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Feb 05: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 06: Birmingham Iron City Music Hall, AL

Feb 08: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Music Hall, TX

Feb 09: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Feb 10: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Feb 11: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Feb 13: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Feb 14: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 16: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Feb 19: Edmonton The Ranch, AB

Feb 20: Grande Prairie Revolution Place Casino, AB

Feb 21: Calgary Mac Hall, AB

Feb 23: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Feb 24: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Sioux City Anthem Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Feb 27: Joliet The Forge, IL

Mar 01: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Mar 02: Rochester The Dome, NY

Mar 03: Worcester Palladium, MA

Mar 04: Portland State Theater, ME

