Light Years unveil Are You Sure? lyric video

Light Years have released a lyric video for their track Are You Sure?

It is taken from the Cleveland pop punk band’s upcoming second album I’ll See You When I See You, which is issued on November 13 via Rude Records. Are You Sure? is available as an instant download for fans who pre-order the record.

Vocalist Pat Kennedy says: “Are You Sure? was the first song that we finished for our new record and it was one of those that came out super easy. We just jammed it a few times and it felt right, which doesn’t always happen.

“The song is about realising it is almost impossible to change someone’s mind or opinion of you once they have it made up.”

Light Years will support Neck Deep on their 2016 winter UK tour.

LIGHT YEARS I’LL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU TRACKLIST

Are You Sure? Rearview Living In Hell Accidents The Summer She Broke My Heart Cracks On The Ceiling So Sorry Let You Down I Can’t Relate Empty Rooms Lost Ground Funeral I Wish I Could

LIGHT YEARS AND NECK DEEP UK WINTER TOUR 2016

Feb 01: Birmingham O2 Institute

Feb 02: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 04: Manchester Academy

Feb 05: Cardiff The Great Mill

Feb 06: London Kentish Town