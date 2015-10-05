Neck Deep confirm 2016 world tour

Neck Deep have announced the biggest UK headline tour of their career so far.

The pop punk outfit will play five dates in February of next year, with support from State Champs, Creeper and Light Years. Neck Deep issued second album Life’s Not Out To Get You in August.

Neck Deep frontman Ben Barlow says: “These UK dates will be awesome. It’s going to be the first time we get to play a lot of material from LNOTGY live on our home turf, and we are super stoked on the supports.

“The State Champs boys are good friends of ours, and ever since we last toured together have been itching to get out on the road together again. Creeper are one of the UK’s best up-and-comers, and Light Years are a massively underrated band that everyone needs to 100% make sure they get down early to see.”

The band’s guitarist Lloyd Roberts quit in August and has taken legal steps to clear his name following a series of online allegations.

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale on October 7, and general sale on October 9 at 9am. The UK dates are part of a wider world tour.

NECK DEEP WORLD TOUR 2016

Jan 06: Perth YMCA HQ, Australia (matinee show)

Jan 06: Perth Rosemount Hotel, Australia

Jan 07: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Jan 08: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Jan 09: Sydney Metro, Australia

Jan 10: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Jan 12: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Jan 13: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Jan 14: Melbourne Arrows, Australia

Jan 15: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Jan 17: South Gippsland UNIFY Festival, Australia

Jan 20: Tokyo Shibuya The Game, Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Pangea, Japan

Jan 22: Nagoya 3Star, Japan

Jan 23: Tokyo Club Asia, Japan

Jan 26: Kuala Lumpur KL Venue, Malaysia

Jan 27: Singapore Scape Ground Theatre, Singapore

Jan 28: Manila Skydome, Philippines

Feb 01: Birmingham Institute

Feb 02: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 04: Manchester Academy

Feb 05: Cardiff Great Hall

Feb 06: London Forum