Neck Deep confirm 2016 world tour

Neck Deep have announced the biggest UK headline tour of their career so far.
The pop punk outfit will play five dates in February of next year, with support from State Champs, Creeper and Light Years. Neck Deep issued second album Life’s Not Out To Get You in August.
Neck Deep frontman Ben Barlow says: “These UK dates will be awesome. It’s going to be the first time we get to play a lot of material from LNOTGY live on our home turf, and we are super stoked on the supports.
“The State Champs boys are good friends of ours, and ever since we last toured together have been itching to get out on the road together again. Creeper are one of the UK’s best up-and-comers, and Light Years are a massively underrated band that everyone needs to 100% make sure they get down early to see.”
The band’s guitarist Lloyd Roberts quit in August and has taken legal steps to clear his name following a series of online allegations.
Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale on October 7, and general sale on October 9 at 9am. The UK dates are part of a wider world tour.
NECK DEEP WORLD TOUR 2016
Jan 06: Perth YMCA HQ, Australia (matinee show)
Jan 06: Perth Rosemount Hotel, Australia
Jan 07: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia
Jan 08: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia
Jan 09: Sydney Metro, Australia
Jan 10: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia
Jan 12: Canberra The Basement, Australia
Jan 13: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia
Jan 14: Melbourne Arrows, Australia
Jan 15: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia
Jan 17: South Gippsland UNIFY Festival, Australia
Jan 20: Tokyo Shibuya The Game, Japan
Jan 21: Osaka Pangea, Japan
Jan 22: Nagoya 3Star, Japan
Jan 23: Tokyo Club Asia, Japan
Jan 26: Kuala Lumpur KL Venue, Malaysia
Jan 27: Singapore Scape Ground Theatre, Singapore
Jan 28: Manila Skydome, Philippines
Feb 01: Birmingham Institute
Feb 02: Glasgow O2 Academy
Feb 04: Manchester Academy
Feb 05: Cardiff Great Hall
Feb 06: London Forum