Lifesigns and Franck Carducci to headline Fusion Festival 2024

Fusion Festival has announced that its fifth instalment will be headlined by UK prog rockers Lifesigns, French troupe Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad and UK conceptual rockers Henge.

Next year's festival will take place at Stourport Civic Centre from March 1 - 3, and will also see performances from Ghost of The Machine, Rosalie Cunningham, Lesoir, Pearl Handled Revolver, Landmarq, Hayley Griffiths Band, Nine Skies and more...

"Lifesigns have finally made it after losing out back in 2020 when Fusion 3 was cancelled less than a week to go, due to Covid and completing the headliners we have the incredible Henge, bringing their galactic message in music and latex to the passengers of planet Earth," enthuses organiser Steve Gould. "Various ticket options are available including a deluxe package for two people which includes three nights accommodation at Stourport Manor."

At the same time, work is well underway for 2025's Fusion 6, with French proggers Lazuli already in the mix, along with UK proggers Kyros, Italy's Karmamoi, Spriggan Mist, Book Of Revelations and Buzz Elliott all scheduled to appear.

"With a well-stocked bar, after-gig party, more than ample parking, plenty of seating and hot food, the popular raffle plus impressive visuals to accompany the outstanding sound you are guaranteed to have a memorable weekend," adds Gould. "We look forward to welcoming you back in 2024 and beyond for what is fast becoming one of the highlights of the live prog year in the UK."

