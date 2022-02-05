Watch Lesoir perform new 20-minute song Babel

Dutch art rock quintet Lesoir have announced that they will release Babel, a limited editions vinyl release, of a new twenty-minute track on February 10. The band worked on the new piece of music during lockdown.

The band have also released a one-off live performance of Babel with Ferry ‘Punto’ Duijsens, Janneke Meessen, Eurasia Quartet, Ramon Reijnders and Camila Cipoletta, which you can watch below.

"Recorded at various locations in South Limburg, the resulting 20-minute and 20-second epic grew into a full-fledged addition to the band's already existing repertoire," the band state. "Under the name Babel, Lesoir's creation will be released on vinyl, handmade and limited to only 250 pieces. Each piece is numbered and on request signed by the band."

Pre-order Babel.

