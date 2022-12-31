Fusion 4 bounces back with IQ, Solstice and more

Fusion Festival 4 has unveiled arguably the event's best line-up yet with IQ and Solstice heading up a bill that also sees performances from Mick Pointer's Script, Cyan, the Hayley Griffiths Band, Drifting Sun and more.

This year's event takes place at Stourport's Civic Centre from March 3-5, with the bill also featuring the new line-up of The Reasoning, I Am The Manic Whale, The Emerald Dawn, EBB, The League Of Lights, Viriditas and more.

"After the mental and financial devastation of having to cancel both our 2020 and 2021 events, we came back with a bang in March 2022 to a packed venue, I have to be honest, the joy and celebration in the room was palpable, a memorable weekend in so many ways," enthuses Steve Gould, along with wife Louise, the brains behind the event.

"Having been huge Progheads for decades, at HRH Prog in North Wales in 2017 my wife and I made the outrageous decision to put on a festival in The Midlands as a way of celebrating the music that has given us SO many happy times and memories over the years, not forgetting the amazing people we have met and now consider friends. It has been one hell of a ride and over the last five years we have learned so much. Fusion goes from strength to strength and in the coming years we hope to make this THE go-to prog festival in the UK... and beyond !!

"We do this for the bands, the fans and the music and from advance sales, it looks like this one will be a sell out. Hope you can join us in 2023 for BY FAR our best line-up to date, who knows what 2024 will bring, we look forward to welcoming you all to the Fusion Family."

This year's event is preceded by a launch party on March 2 at Kidderminster's 45 Live venue which will feature performances from Kyros, Last Flight To Pluto and Ghost Of The Machine.

Tickets for the launch party are priced at £20 with various packages available for the weekend.

Get tickets.