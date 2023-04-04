Franck Carducci & The Fantastic Squad announces new live album

French prog rock outfit Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad have announced that they will release a brand new live album, The Answer Live, on May 6.

The new album was recorded at a show at the De Boerderij venue in Zoetermeer, in September last year.

"When the world started to reopen in the summer of 2021, the Fantastic Squad and myself kicked off The Answer Tour," Carducci says. "Being a 100% independent band means we have to take care of gig bookings, tour management, driving, setting up our gear every night, packing up, van loading, promoting, designing visual materials... Oh and occasionally, we also play music and try to entertain y'all at gigs.



"When we arrived already tired in the Netherlands to play one of my favourite venues in the world and record this show for a potential release, we knew we weren't gonna be in our very best shape, but we also knew we were gonna give it 200%... because that's what we always do!



"This amazing tour can be summarised with a few figures: 8 countries, 62 gigs including 3 in our hometown - Lyon - and 4 in our “heart-town” - London - 11 festivals, 4 legendary venues, tens of thousands of kilometres driven, and dozens of sleepless nights. Add to that 7692 chocolate bars swallowed (not counting other sweets and treats), 444 focaccias, 315 tandoori chickens, 294 late night kebabs and countless plates of homemade pasta eaten, 83256 litres of tea (and a few other beverages) drunk and, last but not least, thousands of smiles in front of us at the gigs.

"We are forever grateful for all the love and support you showed us night after night.

YOU are what made it worth all these efforts!"

Franck and the band will perform a launch party for the new album at O Totem Live in Lyon in France on May 6. Tickets are available here.

Pre-order The Answer Live.