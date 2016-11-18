Leprous launch live Third Law video

Leprous have released a video of their performance of Third Law.

It features on the band’s upcoming package Live At Rockefeller Music Hall, which is out on November 25 via InsideOut Music.

The band say: “We’re really excited to share Third Law with you all. It’s a high energy song that is really in its right element when performed live. Enjoy!”

Live At Rockefeller Music Hall is the band’s first ever live concert film and will be available on limited DVD+2CD Digipak, standalone DVD, 2CD jewelcase, gatefold 3LP on black vinyl + 2CD and as a digital download.

It was recorded live at a show in the band’s hometown of Oslo on June 4 of this year. The release came about on the back of a crowdfunding campaign, and previously released

Live At Rockefeller Music Hall was directed by Costin Chioreanu and the audio was recorded and mixed by David Castillo and mastered by Tony Lindgren of Fascination Street Studios.

Leprous previously issued a video for Slave. Live At Rockefeller Music Hall can be pre-ordered now at Leprous’ website.

Live At Rockefeller Music Hall

Leprous Live At Rockefeller Music Hall tracklist

The Flood Foe Third Law Rewind The Cloak Acquired Taste Red Slave The Price Moon Down The Valley Forced Entry Contaminate Me

DVD bonus material

Behind The Scenes Slave (Lyric Video) Restless (Video Clip) The Cloak (Video Clip) The Price (Video Clip) Leprous At Rockefeller 13 Years Earlier

Leprous Live Review - Berlin, Musik & Frieden