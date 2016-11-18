Queen guitarist Brian May compiles air guitar compilation

Brian May has put together a compilation album titled Air Guitar Anthems.

The 3CD collection pulls together artists including Metallica, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Rainbow, Rush, Dio, Motorhead and Thin Lizzy.

May says: “It’s an interesting discussion between a simple riff and a complex riff. Most of us think simple is great but there are definite exceptions like Message In A Bottle by The Police is the most incredibly complex thing but it sticks in the mind and it’s obviously one of the greatest riffs of all time – it’s actually got a great song written around it as well.

“A riff is a riff is a riff – and it’s a mystical thing. Either it grabs you or it doesn’t and some things can be quite involved or some things can be incredibly simple.”

Air Guitar Anthems is out now and features 56 tracks. Watch a trailer below.

Air Guitar Anthems tracklist

CD1

Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Led Zeppelin – Whole Lotta Love The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up ZZ Top – Gimme All Your Lovin’ T Rex – 20th Century Boy Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell Ram Jam – Black Betty Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water Bachman-Turner Overdrive – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet Metallica – Stone Cold Crazy Alice Cooper – Poison Kiss – Crazy Crazy Nights Motorhead – Ace of Spades Thin Lizzy – The Boys Are Back In Town Whitesnake – Here I Go Again ‘87 Derek & The Dominoes feat. Duane Allen – Layla Rainbow – Since You Been Gone Boston – More Than A Feeling

CD2

Dire Straits – Money For Nothing Journey – Don’t Stop Believing Status Quo – Down Down Bryan Adams – Run to You Free – All Right Now The Who – I Can’t Explain The Kinks – You Really Got Me Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy Bad Company – Feel Like Makin’ Love Billy Idol – White Wedding George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Bad To The Bone Survivor – Eye of the Tiger Cream – Sunshine of Your Love Chuck Berry – Johnny Be Good Buddy Holly – That’ll Be The Day Small Faces – All Or Nothing Sex Pistols – God Save the Queen The Animals – The House of the Rising Sun Brian May & Kerry Ellis – Parisienne Walkways

CD3