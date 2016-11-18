Trending

Queen guitarist Brian May compiles air guitar compilation

By News  

Queen guitarist Brian May compiles Air Guitar Anthems, featuring more than 50 tracks by artists including Metallica, Motorhead, Kiss, Rainbow and Rush

Brian May
Brian May
(Image: © Getty)

Brian May has put together a compilation album titled Air Guitar Anthems.

The 3CD collection pulls together artists including Metallica, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Rainbow, Rush, Dio, Motorhead and Thin Lizzy.

May says: “It’s an interesting discussion between a simple riff and a complex riff. Most of us think simple is great but there are definite exceptions like Message In A Bottle by The Police is the most incredibly complex thing but it sticks in the mind and it’s obviously one of the greatest riffs of all time – it’s actually got a great song written around it as well.

“A riff is a riff is a riff – and it’s a mystical thing. Either it grabs you or it doesn’t and some things can be quite involved or some things can be incredibly simple.”

Air Guitar Anthems is out now and features 56 tracks. Watch a trailer below.

Air Guitar Anthems tracklist

CD1

  1. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
  2. Led Zeppelin – Whole Lotta Love
  3. The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up
  4. ZZ Top – Gimme All Your Lovin’
  5. T Rex – 20th Century Boy
  6. Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell
  7. Ram Jam – Black Betty
  8. Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water
  9. Bachman-Turner Overdrive – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
  10. Metallica – Stone Cold Crazy
  11. Alice Cooper – Poison
  12. Kiss – Crazy Crazy Nights
  13. Motorhead – Ace of Spades
  14. Thin Lizzy – The Boys Are Back In Town
  15. Whitesnake – Here I Go Again ‘87
  16. Derek & The Dominoes feat. Duane Allen – Layla
  17. Rainbow – Since You Been Gone
  18. Boston – More Than A Feeling

CD2

  1. Dire Straits – Money For Nothing
  2. Journey – Don’t Stop Believing
  3. Status Quo – Down Down
  4. Bryan Adams – Run to You
  5. Free – All Right Now
  6. The Who – I Can’t Explain
  7. The Kinks – You Really Got Me
  8. Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
  9. Bad Company – Feel Like Makin’ Love
  10. Billy Idol – White Wedding
  11. George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Bad To The Bone
  12. Survivor – Eye of the Tiger
  13. Cream – Sunshine of Your Love
  14. Chuck Berry – Johnny Be Good
  15. Buddy Holly – That’ll Be The Day
  16. Small Faces – All Or Nothing
  17. Sex Pistols – God Save the Queen
  18. The Animals – The House of the Rising Sun
  19. Brian May & Kerry Ellis – Parisienne Walkways

CD3

  1. Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar On Me
  2. The Police – Message In A Bottle
  3. The Darkness – I Believe In A Thing Called Love
  4. Stiltskin – Inside
  5. The Knack – My Sharona
  6. Toto – Hold The Line
  7. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
  8. Rush – The Spirit of Radio
  9. Motley Crue – Girls Girls Girls
  10. Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
  11. Mott The Hoople – All The Young Dudes
  12. Joe Walsh – Rocky Mountain Way
  13. Blue Oyster Cult – (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
  14. Dio – Holy Diver
  15. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
  16. Robert Palmer – Addicted To Love
  17. Shadows – FBI
  18. The Troggs – Wild Thing
  19. Queen – We Will Rock You