Queen guitarist Brian May compiles air guitar compilation

Brian May has put together a compilation album titled Air Guitar Anthems.
The 3CD collection pulls together artists including Metallica, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Rainbow, Rush, Dio, Motorhead and Thin Lizzy.
May says: “It’s an interesting discussion between a simple riff and a complex riff. Most of us think simple is great but there are definite exceptions like Message In A Bottle by The Police is the most incredibly complex thing but it sticks in the mind and it’s obviously one of the greatest riffs of all time – it’s actually got a great song written around it as well.
“A riff is a riff is a riff – and it’s a mystical thing. Either it grabs you or it doesn’t and some things can be quite involved or some things can be incredibly simple.”
Air Guitar Anthems is out now and features 56 tracks. Watch a trailer below.
Air Guitar Anthems tracklist
CD1
- Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Led Zeppelin – Whole Lotta Love
- The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up
- ZZ Top – Gimme All Your Lovin’
- T Rex – 20th Century Boy
- Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell
- Ram Jam – Black Betty
- Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive – You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
- Metallica – Stone Cold Crazy
- Alice Cooper – Poison
- Kiss – Crazy Crazy Nights
- Motorhead – Ace of Spades
- Thin Lizzy – The Boys Are Back In Town
- Whitesnake – Here I Go Again ‘87
- Derek & The Dominoes feat. Duane Allen – Layla
- Rainbow – Since You Been Gone
- Boston – More Than A Feeling
CD2
- Dire Straits – Money For Nothing
- Journey – Don’t Stop Believing
- Status Quo – Down Down
- Bryan Adams – Run to You
- Free – All Right Now
- The Who – I Can’t Explain
- The Kinks – You Really Got Me
- Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
- Bad Company – Feel Like Makin’ Love
- Billy Idol – White Wedding
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Bad To The Bone
- Survivor – Eye of the Tiger
- Cream – Sunshine of Your Love
- Chuck Berry – Johnny Be Good
- Buddy Holly – That’ll Be The Day
- Small Faces – All Or Nothing
- Sex Pistols – God Save the Queen
- The Animals – The House of the Rising Sun
- Brian May & Kerry Ellis – Parisienne Walkways
CD3
- Def Leppard – Pour Some Sugar On Me
- The Police – Message In A Bottle
- The Darkness – I Believe In A Thing Called Love
- Stiltskin – Inside
- The Knack – My Sharona
- Toto – Hold The Line
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
- Rush – The Spirit of Radio
- Motley Crue – Girls Girls Girls
- Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
- Mott The Hoople – All The Young Dudes
- Joe Walsh – Rocky Mountain Way
- Blue Oyster Cult – (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
- Dio – Holy Diver
- Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
- Robert Palmer – Addicted To Love
- Shadows – FBI
- The Troggs – Wild Thing
- Queen – We Will Rock You