Legend Of The Seagullmen release new track The Fogger

Legend Of The Seagullmen have released a stream of their new single titled The Fogger.

The supergroup features Tool drummer Danny Carey, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, David ‘The Doctor’ Dreyer on vocals, Zappa Meets Zappa bassist Peter Griffin, Chris DiGiovanni on keyboards and film director Jimmy Hayward on guitar.

The Fogger and the previously released Shipswreck will both be on their self-titled debut album, which is set for release on February 9 via Dine Alone Records.

The new track is said to be a “mystical aquatic tale about The Seagullmen’s very own drummer, Danny Carey.

“He stalks the ocean in search of users, abusers and polluters and deals lethal justice with his third eye while ripping the faces from skulls, just like he does during the punishing and beautifully complex drum solo in the middle of the song.”

The statement continues: “The solo explodes into a furious conclusion, leaving no doubt about the karmic justice and pure ferocious power of The Fogger!”

Legend Of The Seagullmen is now available for pre-order. View the tracklist and cover art below.

Legend Of The Seagullmen tracklist